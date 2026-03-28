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Chad Patrick News: Strikes out four in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Patrick did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Patrick was handed an early lead and allowed just one run on a solo homer in the fourth, but he was lifted too soon to qualify for the win. The 27-year-old threw 48 of 74 pitches for strikes while generating 10 whiffs, building on a solid 2025 campaign in which he posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 119.2 innings. He's lined up for a road start against the Royals next weekend.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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