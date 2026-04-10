Chad Patrick headshot

Chad Patrick News: Three shutout innings in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Patrick allowed three hits and a walk across three shutout innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

After Aaron Ashby served as the opener Friday, throwing 44 pitches across 2.1 innings, Patrick came on with a 3-2 lead and proceeded to fire three shutout frames on 50 pitches. He didn't record a strikeout but lowered his ERA to 0.73 with a 7:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings through three appearances. Patrick is projected to make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays, though it's unclear if the Brewers will again use an opener ahead of Patrick.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
MLB
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago