Chad Patrick News: Three shutout innings in relief
Patrick allowed three hits and a walk across three shutout innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.
After Aaron Ashby served as the opener Friday, throwing 44 pitches across 2.1 innings, Patrick came on with a 3-2 lead and proceeded to fire three shutout frames on 50 pitches. He didn't record a strikeout but lowered his ERA to 0.73 with a 7:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings through three appearances. Patrick is projected to make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays, though it's unclear if the Brewers will again use an opener ahead of Patrick.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend11 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Patrick See More