Chad Patrick News: Three shutout innings in relief

Patrick allowed three hits and a walk across three shutout innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

After Aaron Ashby served as the opener Friday, throwing 44 pitches across 2.1 innings, Patrick came on with a 3-2 lead and proceeded to fire three shutout frames on 50 pitches. He didn't record a strikeout but lowered his ERA to 0.73 with a 7:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings through three appearances. Patrick is projected to make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays, though it's unclear if the Brewers will again use an opener ahead of Patrick.