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Chad Patrick News: Tosses four shutout frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Patrick struck out four over four shutout innings of relief in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Giants. He scattered three hits and two walks in the 49-pitch appearance.

After making a four-inning start versus the Cardinals on May 27, Patrick has since returned to the bullpen and ended up being used twice during the Brewers' three-game series versus the Giants. Patrick essentially piggybacked starter Robert Gasser in Wednesday's contest, entering the contest while the Brewers faced a one-run deficit and proceeding to cover the final four frames. Three spots in the Milwaukee rotation are in flux at the moment while Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Logan Henderson (back) and Quinn Priester (shoulder) are all on the shelf, but the Brewers appear content to keep Patrick in a versatile relief role rather than recommitting to him as a full-time starter.

Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers
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