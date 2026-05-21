Chad Stevens News: Contract selected, starting Thursday
Stevens had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he is starting Thursday's contest at second base against the Diamondbacks.
Stevens will join the big-league club after posting an impressive .362 average with three home runs, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases over 149 at-bats in 40 contests with Triple-A Albuquerque so far this season. The 27-year-old will make his Rockies debut at second base, batting ninth in the series opener in Arizona. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist was designated for assignment, and Brenton Doyle (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list, opening a major-league roster spot for Stevens.
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