Chad Stevens News: Fails to make cut
The Rockies reassigned Stevens to minor-league camp Sunday.
Stevens is expected to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque after he was unable to win a bench role with the Rockies coming out of spring training. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut with the Angels in 2025, appearing in five games while going 2-for-13 at the dish.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Stevens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chad Stevens See More