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Chad Stevens News: Fails to make cut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Rockies reassigned Stevens to minor-league camp Sunday.

Stevens is expected to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque after he was unable to win a bench role with the Rockies coming out of spring training. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut with the Angels in 2025, appearing in five games while going 2-for-13 at the dish.

Chad Stevens
Colorado Rockies
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