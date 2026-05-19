Chadwick Tromp headshot

Chadwick Tromp News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Atlanta selected Tromp's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Tromp is set to share catching duties with Sandy Leon while Drake Baldwin (oblique) and Sean Murphy (finger) recuperate. The 31-year-old backstop is a career .221/.230/.390 hitter over parts of six big-league seasons.

Chadwick Tromp
Atlanta Braves
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