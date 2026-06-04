Chadwick Tromp News: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Tromp for assignment Thursday.
Tromp has gone 5-for-25 with a 0:7 BB:K in 12 games since being added to the roster last month. Atlanta is adding Austin Wynns to the roster to pair with Sandy Leon as the club patches its catching corps together until Drake Baldwin (oblique) is ready.
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