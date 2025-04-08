Fantasy Baseball
Chadwick Tromp headshot

Chadwick Tromp News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tromp elected free agency Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Tromp was designated for assignment over the weekend and cleared waivers. Instead of reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett, Tromp has chosen to see what else is out there on the open market. The 30-year-old catcher has a career .224/.235/.385 slash line across 162 big-league plate appearances.

Chadwick Tromp
 Free Agent

