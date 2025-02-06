Chadwick Tromp News: Favorite for backup job
Tromp is the leading candidate to back up Sean Murphy behind the plate for Atlanta to begin the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old has never gotten more than 64 big-league plate appearances in a season and has just a .232/.237/.397 slash line for his career, but Atlanta is comfortable with his defense and game-calling. Tromp's main competition for a spot on the Opening Day roster will likely come from top prospect Drake Baldwin, although veteran backstops Curt Casali and Sandy Leon will also be in camp for Atlanta.
