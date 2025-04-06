Chadwick Tromp News: Loses 40-man roster spot
Atlanta designated Tromp for assignment Sunday.
With Sean Murphy (rib) completing his rehab assignment and ready to return from the 10-day injured list in advance of the big club's next game Tuesday versus Philadelphia, Atlanta elected to activate him a couple days early. Tromp ended up being the casualty, as he'll surrendered his spot on the 26-man active roster to Tromp while also losing his spot on the 40-man roster since he doesn't have minor-league options remaining. Atlanta is hopeful Tromp will go unclaimed off waivers and stick around in the organization as catching depth at Triple-A Gwinnett. Tromp appeared in just two of Atlanta's first nine games while Drake Baldwin dominated the playing time behind the plate.
