Chadwick Tromp

Chadwick Tromp News: Nets MiLB deal from Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Orioles signed Tromp to a minor-league contract Sunday.

Tromp elected free agency after being removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster last week and he's now caught on with Baltimore, where he'll provide catching depth. With Adley Rutschman and Gary Sanchez holding down the top two catching spots with the big club, Tromp will need an injury or two before being considered for the majors.

Chadwick Tromp
Baltimore Orioles
