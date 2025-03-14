Chadwick Tromp News: On track for 26-man roster

Tromp will likely back up rookie Drake Baldwin at catcher on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sean Murphy (ribs) will begin the season on the IL, opening the door for Baldwin to make his big-league debut. Had Murphy not been injured, Tromp likely would have been the No. 2 backstop anyway, as he's out of minor-league options, but if Baldwin shows he's ready for the majors over the first weeks of the year, Tromp could be squeezed off the roster when Murphy returns.