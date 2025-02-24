Chandler Champlain News: Starting Thursday

Champlain will start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Champlain isn't a serious contender for a rotation spot out of spring training, but the 25-year-old righty will serve as rotation depth this season. Last year, Champlain was excellent at Double-A (29.5 K-BB%, 0.92 WHIP) as an older pitcher but was much less effective after a promotion to Triple-A (5.6 K-BB%, 1.40 WHIP). Still, he covered 140.1 innings last year, so he's ready to handle a significant workload again, and it's possible he can take a step forward in a return to the highest level of the minors.