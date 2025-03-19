Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Redmond

Chandler Redmond News: Cut by Cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Cardinals released Redmond on Wednesday.

Redmond will enter the open market after spending six years in the Cardinals organization. The 28-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he slashed .200/.297/.354 across 74 plate appearances. He may have a shot at signing with another club as minor-league depth, but his chances of reaching the big leagues are slim.

