Chandler Redmond News: Cut by Cards
The Cardinals released Redmond on Wednesday.
Redmond will enter the open market after spending six years in the Cardinals organization. The 28-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he slashed .200/.297/.354 across 74 plate appearances. He may have a shot at signing with another club as minor-league depth, but his chances of reaching the big leagues are slim.
Chandler Redmond
Free Agent
