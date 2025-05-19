Chandler Simpson Injury: Available off bench

Simpson (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

While Simpson will be out of the lineup for a second straight day, it sounds like it's more because the Astros are starting a lefty in Colton Gordon, rather than any concerns about the right hand injury that kept him out Sunday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the rookie outfielder is "good to go" and available off the bench Monday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports. Christopher Morel is in left field and batting third for the Rays on Monday. Simpson could be back in the starting lineup as soon as Tuesday, although the Rays are scheduled to face another southpaw that day in Brandon Walter, so it's possible Tampa Bay holds Simpson back until Wednesday.