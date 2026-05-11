Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Simpson was removed from Monday's game against the Blue Jays due to an apparent leg cramp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases prior to exiting.

Simpson grounded out to second base in the top of the eighth inning and was replaced in the bottom of the frame by Jonny DeLuca. This doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Simpson, who was unlikely to start Tuesday against a southpaw, but it'll be worth keeping a close eye on his availability over the next day or so.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago