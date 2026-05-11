Chandler Simpson Injury: Exits early Monday

Simpson was removed from Monday's game against the Blue Jays due to an apparent leg cramp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases prior to exiting.

Simpson grounded out to second base in the top of the eighth inning and was replaced in the bottom of the frame by Jonny DeLuca. This doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Simpson, who was unlikely to start Tuesday against a southpaw, but it'll be worth keeping a close eye on his availability over the next day or so.