Chandler Simpson Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Manager Kevin Cash said after Monday's 10-9 loss to the Tigers that Simpson (mouth) is expected to play Tuesday against Detroit, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Simpson was removed from Monday's contest after he sustained a busted lip when his helmet fell off and came up to strike him in the mouth. Simpson required stitches but is otherwise fine. He went 1-for-2 with a single prior to leaving Monday.
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