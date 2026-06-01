Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 7:28pm

Manager Kevin Cash said after Monday's 10-9 loss to the Tigers that Simpson (mouth) is expected to play Tuesday against Detroit, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Simpson was removed from Monday's contest after he sustained a busted lip when his helmet fell off and came up to strike him in the mouth. Simpson required stitches but is otherwise fine. He went 1-for-2 with a single prior to leaving Monday.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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