Chandler Simpson Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that he expects Simpson (hamstring) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Simpson hasn't played since last Tuesday after experiencing renewed soreness in his left hamstring, which had previously been bothering earlier in camp. After a week-long layoff, Simpson is feeling better and ready to return to game action. Despite being limited to just four spring appearances thus far, Simpson should still have plenty of time to stockpile plate appearances in preparation for the start of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Scoring Categories: Breaking Down Each Category2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central4 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More