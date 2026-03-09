Chandler Simpson Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that he expects Simpson (hamstring) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson hasn't played since last Tuesday after experiencing renewed soreness in his left hamstring, which had previously been bothering earlier in camp. After a week-long layoff, Simpson is feeling better and ready to return to game action. Despite being limited to just four spring appearances thus far, Simpson should still have plenty of time to stockpile plate appearances in preparation for the start of the regular season.