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Chandler Simpson Injury: Held out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 2:52pm

Simpson (leg) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Simpson exited Monday's series opener due to left leg cramps, and he'll sit out at least one game due to the injury. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 25-year-old indicated he could be available off the bench Tuesday, though the Rays are more likely to play it safe and give him the full day off.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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