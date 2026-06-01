Chandler Simpson Injury: Leaves game Monday
Simpson was removed from Monday's game against Detroit due to a cut on his mouth, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He went 1-for-2 with a single prior to leaving the game.
Simpson was advancing to second base when his helmet fell off and struck his mouth, causing the laceration and left him bloodied. Ryan Vilade replaced Simpson in left field and in the fifth spot of the lineup.
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