Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Leaves game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 4:54pm

Simpson was removed from Monday's game against Detroit due to a cut on his mouth, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He went 1-for-2 with a single prior to leaving the game.

Simpson was advancing to second base when his helmet fell off and struck his mouth, causing the laceration and left him bloodied. Ryan Vilade replaced Simpson in left field and in the fifth spot of the lineup.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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