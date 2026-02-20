Chandler Simpson Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Simpson will not play in the Rays' first several Grapefruit League games due to a tight left hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Much of Simpson's value comes from his speed, so the Rays will proceed cautiously with him so he doesn't suffer a setback. If healthy, Simpson is in line to be the team's primary left fielder this season. He slashed .295/.326/.345 with 44 stolen bases over 109 contests in his rookie season.