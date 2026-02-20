Chandler Simpson Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
Simpson will not play in the Rays' first several Grapefruit League games due to a tight left hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Much of Simpson's value comes from his speed, so the Rays will proceed cautiously with him so he doesn't suffer a setback. If healthy, Simpson is in line to be the team's primary left fielder this season. He slashed .295/.326/.345 with 44 stolen bases over 109 contests in his rookie season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300Yesterday
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap10 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues23 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30029 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More