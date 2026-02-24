Chandler Simpson Injury: On track for spring debut Friday
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Simpson (hamstring) is tentatively slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Simpson has been slowed early on in Rays camp by left hamstring tightness, but he appears to be making strides in his recovery. The speedy outfielder has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, provided he can avoid setbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3005 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East7 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap14 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues27 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30033 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More