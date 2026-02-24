Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: On track for spring debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Simpson (hamstring) is tentatively slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson has been slowed early on in Rays camp by left hamstring tightness, but he appears to be making strides in his recovery. The speedy outfielder has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, provided he can avoid setbacks.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
