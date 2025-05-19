Chandler Simpson Injury: Out again Monday

Simpson (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Simpson is dealing with right hand soreness and some facial injuries as a result of a hard slide into home plate during Saturday's contest versus the Marlins. He will miss a second straight start Monday, although it's possible the left-handed hitter wouldn't have started, anyway, with the Astros sending southpaw Colton Gordon to the bump. It's not clear whether Simpson will be available off the bench. Christopher Morel is in left field and batting third for the Rays on Monday.