Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Simpson (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Simpson is dealing with right hand soreness and some facial injuries as a result of a hard slide into home plate during Saturday's contest versus the Marlins. He will miss a second straight start Monday, although it's possible the left-handed hitter wouldn't have started, anyway, with the Astros sending southpaw Colton Gordon to the bump. It's not clear whether Simpson will be available off the bench. Christopher Morel is in left field and batting third for the Rays on Monday.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now