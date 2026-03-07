Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Still nursing hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Simpson has been held out of Grapefruit League games since Wednesday due to renewed tightness in his left hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Left hamstring tightness pushed Simpson's spring debut into late February, and it appears he still hasn't fully recovered from the injury. However, manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that the Rays are being "overly cautious," and he expects Simpson to return to the lineup relatively soon. The 25-year-old outfielder is 5-for-10 with a stolen base through four games this spring.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
