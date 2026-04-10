Chandler Simpson News: Ascends to leadoff spot
Simpson will start in left field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Simpson spent some time in the leadoff spot for the Rays last season, but this is the first time this year that he's sitting atop the batting order. The speedster earned a move up by slashing .391/.429/.435 with five stolen bases over his first 49 plate appearances this season. Yandy Diaz -- who had hit leadoff in the Rays' first 12 games -- is in the cleanup spot.
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