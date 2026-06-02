Chandler Simpson News: Back at leadoff Tuesday

Simpson (mouth) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The 25-year-old departed Monday's contest due to a busted lip after his helmet popped off and hit him in the face while running the bases, but he's back in the starting nine a day later. Simpson hit out of the No. 5 hole the past four games but will return to the leadoff spot, where he has a .271/.305/.323 slash line in 142 plate appearances this season.