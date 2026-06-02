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Chandler Simpson News: Back at leadoff Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Simpson (mouth) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The 25-year-old departed Monday's contest due to a busted lip after his helmet popped off and hit him in the face while running the bases, but he's back in the starting nine a day later. Simpson hit out of the No. 5 hole the past four games but will return to the leadoff spot, where he has a .271/.305/.323 slash line in 142 plate appearances this season.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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