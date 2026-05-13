Chandler Simpson News: Back in starting nine Wednesday
Simpson (leg) will start in left field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
The Rays held Simpson out for Tuesday's 7-6 win so that he could receive more time to recover from left leg cramps, which cropped up during Monday's series opener. The day off appears to have helped resolve the issue, as Simpson will step back into his usual spot in the outfield and in the batting order. Tampa Bay is hopeful that the missed start won't disrupt Simpson's rhythm at the plate; since the start of May, Simpson has hit .316 with three stolen bases, eight runs and six RBI in 10 games.
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