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Chandler Simpson News: Collects ninth steal of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Simpson went 3-for-4 with a steal and a run scored during the Rays' 4-2 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Simpson collected his ninth steal of the season in the third before coming home two batters later on a two-run double from Jonathan Aranda. Simpson is now tied for the third-most steals in the majors behind Jose Caballero and Jose Ramirez (11 each). Simpson has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with three walks and two RBI, though all 10 of those hits were for singles.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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