Chandler Simpson News: Enjoys three-hit day
Simpson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
It's early, but Simpson has been excellent at the top of the lineup for the Rays. On the season, the 25-year-old brought his slash line up to .411/.441./.482 after recording three more hits Sunday. It also extended his current hit streak out to eight games and keeps the amount of games he's been held without a hit to one contest so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 57 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 39 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts12 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More