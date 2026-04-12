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Chandler Simpson News: Enjoys three-hit day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Simpson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

It's early, but Simpson has been excellent at the top of the lineup for the Rays. On the season, the 25-year-old brought his slash line up to .411/.441./.482 after recording three more hits Sunday. It also extended his current hit streak out to eight games and keeps the amount of games he's been held without a hit to one contest so far.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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