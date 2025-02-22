Chandler Simpson News: Grabbing attention in spring

Simpson made two strong defensive plays in center field in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson has elite speed and recorded 104 total stolen bases between High-A and Double-A in 2024. Given that context, Simpson's defensive ability has surprisingly been questionable, though he made two diving plays in center field during Saturday's game. He also has three hits in his first four at-bats while also swiping a bag.