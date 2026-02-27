Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Making spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Simpson (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old is making his first start of spring training Friday after recovering from a bout of left hamstring tightness. Simpson showed off his two-category upside in 109 games as a rookie last season with a .295 average and 44 stolen bases, but his stats were otherwise underwhelming with 53 runs scored, 26 RBI and no home runs.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
