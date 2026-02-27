Chandler Simpson News: Making spring debut
Simpson (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 25-year-old is making his first start of spring training Friday after recovering from a bout of left hamstring tightness. Simpson showed off his two-category upside in 109 games as a rookie last season with a .295 average and 44 stolen bases, but his stats were otherwise underwhelming with 53 runs scored, 26 RBI and no home runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3008 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East10 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap17 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues30 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30036 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More