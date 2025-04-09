Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson

Chandler Simpson News: Not considered for promotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 2:22pm

The Rays did not consider promoting Simpson from Triple-A Durham to take the roster spot of the injured Jonny DeLuca (shoulder), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are down both DeLuca and Josh Lowe (oblique) for at least the next couple weeks, but Simpson evidently wasn't under real consideration when Coco Montes was recalled to take DeLuca's spot Tuesday. Simpson has a chance to be a fantasy difference maker when he does arrive due to his prolific base-stealing ability, but he will have to wait a bit longer. The 24-year-old is hitting .297/.325/.351 with five stolen bases in his first eight games with Triple-A Durham this season.

