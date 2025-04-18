Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

The Rays selected Simpson's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

While Simpson is now officially on the Rays' active roster, he is still traveling and will not arrive in time for the start of Friday's game against the Yankees, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Thus, he is not in the lineup but could conceivably appear off the bench. Manager Kevin Cash indicated earlier Friday that Simpson will play regularly while with the big club.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
