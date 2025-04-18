Chandler Simpson News: Not in Friday's lineup
The Rays selected Simpson's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.
While Simpson is now officially on the Rays' active roster, he is still traveling and will not arrive in time for the start of Friday's game against the Yankees, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Thus, he is not in the lineup but could conceivably appear off the bench. Manager Kevin Cash indicated earlier Friday that Simpson will play regularly while with the big club.
