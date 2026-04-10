Chandler Simpson News: Overcomes fielding blunder
Simpson went 1-for-5 with two RBI during the Rays' 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday.
Although he wasn't credited with the error, Simpson's fielding gaff in the first inning resulted in an RBI triple for Amed Rosario to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Simpson made up for his mistake with RBI in the second and sixth inning on a fielder's choice and a single, respectively. He has recorded a hit in 12 of the first 13 games of the regular season and is slashing .373/.407/.412 with five steals (in seven attempts), one triple and three RBI over 54 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 55 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More