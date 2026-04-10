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Chandler Simpson News: Overcomes fielding blunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Simpson went 1-for-5 with two RBI during the Rays' 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Although he wasn't credited with the error, Simpson's fielding gaff in the first inning resulted in an RBI triple for Amed Rosario to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Simpson made up for his mistake with RBI in the second and sixth inning on a fielder's choice and a single, respectively. He has recorded a hit in 12 of the first 13 games of the regular season and is slashing .373/.407/.412 with five steals (in seven attempts), one triple and three RBI over 54 plate appearances.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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