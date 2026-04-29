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Chandler Simpson News: Pilfers bag No. 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Simpson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

The speedster did his best to set the table from the leadoff spot in a tight pitchers' duel, but Simpson didn't get cashed in either time he got into scoring position. The 10 steals has him tied for third in the American League with Bobby Witt, behind Jose Caballero's 12 and Jose Ramirez's 11, and Simpson's added a .307/.344/.351 slash line with six RBI and 14 runs in 29 games.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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