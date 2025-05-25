Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson News: Racking up stolen bases

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Simpson went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Simpson was out of the lineup for three straight games due to injuries to his hand and face to begin the week, but that hasn't deterred him from being aggressive on the basepaths. After Sunday's performance, he has at least one stolen base in six of his last eight games. Simpson has seven total steals in that span, bringing his total to 14 across 31 games.

