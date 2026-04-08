Chandler Simpson News: Records fifth steal

Simpson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

Simpson has hit safely in 11 of 12 games so far this season, and he's been in the starting lineup for every game after being on the bench Opening Day. He's bounced around the lineup but has seemingly settled into the No. 5 hole over the last three games, though he could hit lower in the lineup if he gets consistent time against southpaws. So far, he's earned the starting job in left field, batting .391 with five stolen bases, one triple, one home run and five runs scored over 49 plate appearances. He hasn't hit a home run in his career, so he's purely a speed option in fantasy. Simpson stole 44 bases on 56 attempts as a rookie in 2025.