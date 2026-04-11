Chandler Simpson News: Riding pine Saturday

Simpson is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.

The Yankees are deploying southpaw Max Fried to the mound for Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Simpson will take a seat while Ryan Vilade starts in left field and bats second. Simpson has reached base safely in each of his 13 outings this season and has a .373/.407/.412 slash line with five steals (in seven attempts), five runs, one triple and three RBI across 54 plate appearances.