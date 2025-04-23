Chandler Simpson News: Swipes second bag

Simpson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old is getting his first look in the majors due to multiple injuries in the Rays' outfield, and Simpson has gone 4-for-12 with a double, an RBI a run and two steals in his first three games. He's hitting leadoff against right-handers, and his plus-plus speed makes him a very enticing fantasy target, so long as he can get on base often enough to use it. Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) has yet to begin a rehab assignment and Josh Lowe (oblique) is expected to be sidelined into May, so Simpson has a window to establish himself before the Tampa Bay outfield begins to get crowded.