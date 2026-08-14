Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Swipes two bags in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:47am

Simpson went 1-for-4 with a walk and two steals during Tampa Bay's 6-5 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

Simpson stole second base in the first and ninth innings of Friday's game, though neither of those moves resulted in a run scored for the speedy outfielder. He's logged two steals in two of his last three games and six times this season. Simpson's 35 swipes are second most in the majors behind Nasim Nunez (40), and Simpson's .306 batting average ranks fifth among qualifiers.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
Collette Calls: Simpson Chasing History
MLB
Collette Calls: Simpson Chasing History
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 23
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
23 days ago