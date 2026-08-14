Chandler Simpson News: Swipes two bags in Friday's loss

Simpson went 1-for-4 with a walk and two steals during Tampa Bay's 6-5 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

Simpson stole second base in the first and ninth innings of Friday's game, though neither of those moves resulted in a run scored for the speedy outfielder. He's logged two steals in two of his last three games and six times this season. Simpson's 35 swipes are second most in the majors behind Nasim Nunez (40), and Simpson's .306 batting average ranks fifth among qualifiers.