Chandler Simpson News: Swipes two bags in Friday's loss
Simpson went 1-for-4 with a walk and two steals during Tampa Bay's 6-5 loss to Baltimore on Friday.
Simpson stole second base in the first and ninth innings of Friday's game, though neither of those moves resulted in a run scored for the speedy outfielder. He's logged two steals in two of his last three games and six times this season. Simpson's 35 swipes are second most in the majors behind Nasim Nunez (40), and Simpson's .306 batting average ranks fifth among qualifiers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Simpson Chasing History4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 2323 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chandler Simpson See More