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Chandler Simpson News: Taking seat Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 10:51am

Simpson is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson closed out spring training with a six-game hitting streak and went 3-for-3 on steal attempts during that stretch, quelling most of the concerns about the left hamstring injury that had slowed him earlier in camp. He should be a fixture in the lineup against righties, but the Rays may be more selective in exposing the left-handed-hitting Simpson to same-handed pitching in 2026 after he produced a .299/.330/.299 slash line (79 wRC+) in 113 plate appearances versus lefties as a rookie. Simpson will cede left field to the right-handed-hitting Ryan Vilade while southpaw Matthew Liberatore takes the bump for St. Louis in the opener.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
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