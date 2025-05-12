Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Two doubles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Simpson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday against the Brewers.

After a hot start to his big-league career, Simpson has slowed considerably across his last 10 contests. Even with Sunday's two-hit performance, he is hitting only .212 in that span with two RBI, five runs scored -- albeit with four stolen bases. Simpson also remains the Rays' primary leadoff hitter and has started 17 of 20 games since being promoted.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
