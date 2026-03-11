Charlee Soto Injury: Delayed start to season
Soto (elbow) is not expected to begin his 2026 season until late April or early May, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Soto underwent surgery to remove a partially detached bone spur in August, so it's not surprising he'll be eased into action this spring. The No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft has thrown three bullpen sessions in spring training, so he's making progress.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now