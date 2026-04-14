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Charles Davalan News: Raking for Great Lakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Davalan is slashing .276/.400/.586 with two home runs, one steal, an 11.4 percent walk rate and an 8.6 percent strikeout rate in eight games for High-A Great Lakes.

Davalan was given as aggressive an assignment as any college hitter from last year's draft, and he's handled it with ease thus far. His batted ball profile is exquisite, as he has a 26.9 percent groundball rate while using the whole field (34.6 Pull%, 30.8 Oppo%), and he is making contact at a 94.2 percent clip. The Dodgers have an outfield logjam in the minors, and while Davalan has past experience at second base, the team is committed to developing him as an outfielder, so his ascent through the minors may be slower than his development warrants.

Charles Davalan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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