Charles Leblanc News: Sent to minor-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Leblanc to minor-league camp Thursday.

Leblanc faced an uphill battle to make the roster out of spring training. He fared reasonably well in the Grapefruit League, going 5-for-16 with a homer and a steal, but it wasn't enough to break camp with the big club. The 28-year-old figures to open the year at Triple-A Gwinnett after spending most of last season with Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization.