Charles McAdoo headshot

Charles McAdoo News: Making major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 1:05pm

McAdoo will start at second base and bat sixth against the Orioles on Friday.

After being promoted to Toronto on Thursday, McAdoo will make his MLB debut against left-hander Trevor Rogers on Friday. McAdoo will start at second base over Ernie Clement as the latter shifts to shortstop and gives Andres Gimenez the day off.

Charles McAdoo
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles McAdoo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles McAdoo See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 19, 2024
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
MLB
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
Author Image
Erik Halterman
August 4, 2024
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
July 31, 2024