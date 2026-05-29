Charles McAdoo News: Making major-league debut
McAdoo will start at second base and bat sixth against the Orioles on Friday.
After being promoted to Toronto on Thursday, McAdoo will make his MLB debut against left-hander Trevor Rogers on Friday. McAdoo will start at second base over Ernie Clement as the latter shifts to shortstop and gives Andres Gimenez the day off.
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