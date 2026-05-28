Charles McAdoo News: Officially promoted

The Blue Jays selected McAdoo's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

With Lenyn Sosa (wrist) headed for the injured list, the Blue Jays will turn to McAdoo to fill in as infield depth. The 24-year-old has slashed .250/.357/.432 with eight homers, 27 RBI, 31 runs and seven steals through 50 games at Buffalo, and he'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.