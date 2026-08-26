Charles McAdoo News: Playing time trending back down
McAdoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 10, McAdoo started in 11 of the Blue Jays' ensuing 13 games, slashing .308/.364/.436 with one home run, one stolen base, seven RBI and four runs during that stretch. Despite acquitting himself well at the plate, McAdoo finds himself on the bench for a second straight game. McAdoo could be in line for a more limited role moving forward following Vladimir Guerrero's recent return from a concussion.
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