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Charles McAdoo News: Playing time trending back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

McAdoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 10, McAdoo started in 11 of the Blue Jays' ensuing 13 games, slashing .308/.364/.436 with one home run, one stolen base, seven RBI and four runs during that stretch. Despite acquitting himself well at the plate, McAdoo finds himself on the bench for a second straight game. McAdoo could be in line for a more limited role moving forward following Vladimir Guerrero's recent return from a concussion.

Charles McAdoo
Toronto Blue Jays
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