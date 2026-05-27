Charles McAdoo headshot

Charles McAdoo News: Set to join big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 6:48pm

The Blue Jays are expected to select McAdoo's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

McAdoo has spent the entire season up to this point at Buffalo, slashing .250/.356/.436 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and six steals through 202 plate appearances. The 24-year-old primarily operates as a corner infielder but can also cover second base in a pinch, so he'll give Toronto infield depth while presumably serving as a bench piece. His first appearance with the Jays will mark his MLB debut.

Charles McAdoo
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles McAdoo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles McAdoo See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 19, 2024
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
MLB
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
Author Image
Erik Halterman
August 4, 2024
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
July 31, 2024