Charles McAdoo News: Set to join big club

The Blue Jays are expected to select McAdoo's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

McAdoo has spent the entire season up to this point at Buffalo, slashing .250/.356/.436 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and six steals through 202 plate appearances. The 24-year-old primarily operates as a corner infielder but can also cover second base in a pinch, so he'll give Toronto infield depth while presumably serving as a bench piece. His first appearance with the Jays will mark his MLB debut.