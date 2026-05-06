Charlie Barnes News: Booted off 40-man roster
The Cubs designated Barnes for assignment Wednesday.
The move to DFA Barnes comes after Matthew Boyd (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list and with Trent Thornton's contract being selected from Triple-A Iowa. Barnes has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A but made an appearance for the Cubs on April 13 against the Phillies, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter across three innings. Across six appearances in Triple-A this season (three starts), Barnes has a 3.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 19, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Good News, Bad News?September 18, 2021
-
FanDuel MLB
FanDuel MLB: Saturday TargetsAugust 28, 2021
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: Saturday BreakdownAugust 28, 2021
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Flaherty will get you everywhereAugust 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Barnes See More