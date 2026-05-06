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Charlie Barnes News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Cubs designated Barnes for assignment Wednesday.

The move to DFA Barnes comes after Matthew Boyd (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list and with Trent Thornton's contract being selected from Triple-A Iowa. Barnes has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A but made an appearance for the Cubs on April 13 against the Phillies, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter across three innings. Across six appearances in Triple-A this season (three starts), Barnes has a 3.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings.

Charlie Barnes
Chicago Cubs
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